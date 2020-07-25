How iPads Made This Semester So Much Better

Kana Takematsu's Thermodynamics and Kinetics class is using different apps, including Explain Everything, pictured here. It allows multiple people to work together on a pdf, scribbling and erasing as they inch closer to a solution. From top to bottom: Alec Goffin ’21, Rebecca Goldfine, Dalia Tabachnik ’21, Sean Xie ’21, Missy Demczak ’21

Bowdoin made the decision this summer to equip every student (and every professor who requested one) with an Apple iPad Pro, an Apple Pencil 2, and the Apple Magic Keyboard to ensure an equal learning experience for all. For those students with unreliable internet access, the College also paid to activate their iPad's cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The recommendation for widespread adoption of iPads came from the faculty-led Continuity in Teaching and Learning Group after it reviewed outcomes from last spring's unplanned experiment in remote teaching. The group stressed that the technology would be particularly helpful for chemistry, math, physics, economics, and languages that don't use the Roman alphabet.

But faculty across the curriculum have made use of the device, and have been offered training and resources from Bowdoin's online learning and teaching (BOLT) group on how to incorporate the technology.